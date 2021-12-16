Former FBR chairman Shabbar Zaidi slammed over ‘bankrupt’ remarks

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Vawda on Thursday slammed former Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) chairman Shabbar Zaidi over his “bankrupt entity” remarks, ARY News reported.

“Shabbar Zaidi is incompetent, coward and useless man,” said PTI senator while speaking to ARY News programme The reporters.

Vawda went on to say that Zaidi failed to perform as FBR chairman during his tenure and made big claims in front of Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding FBR’s structuring plan.

“I openly opposed the appointment of Shabbar Zaidi as FBR chief,” said Vawda, adding that the former FBR chief is an incompetent person who had failed to run the institution.

“People like Shabbar Zaidi are ones who neither do something nor allow others to do anything,” the PTI leader continued.

Former chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Shabbar Zaidi Thursday said that his recent speech at a private university, in which he said that Pakistan is bankrupt, is being “misreported”.

“My speech in Hamdard University is being misreported,” tweeted Zaidi on Thursday. He said that his presentation was 30 minutes long; however, only three minutes “have been cherry-picked”.

A day earlier, Zaidi, during a wide-ranging address at the university, had said Pakistan at the moment is “a bankrupt entity”.

