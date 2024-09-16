Faisal Vawda slams govt over delayed constitutional amendment bill

ISLAMABAD: Independent Senator Faisal Vawda on Monday lashed out at the government for its inability to pass the constitutional amendment bill, ARY News reported.

In response to a question, the senator expressed his disappointment, stating that it was expected from the “inept and incompetent” government.

Vawda questioned the government’s sincerity, saying that its members are secretly escaping from their responsibilities.

He asked media to to inquire from the government representatives about the reasons behind the delay in presenting the bill. “First question the government’s representatives before seeking my response” he added.

Earlier today, the constitutional amendment bill was delayed once again, as the government failed to appease Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) chief Fazlur Rehman.

The bill will be tabled after 10-12 days in the National Assembly as the ruling alliance was unable to convince Fazlur Rehman to support the bill.

Its worth mentioning here that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) earlier advised the federal government to temporarily delay the clauses related to the judiciary in constitutional amendments.

A separate meeting between government and opposition delegations with JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidari was held after which the JUI-F leader stressed that his party had not yet received the draft of the proposed amendments in the constitution.

Haidari emphasized that the government team had been urged to exercise patience and avoid hastily presenting the bill to Parliament.