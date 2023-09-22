Faisal Vawda’s prediction about CJP comes true

ISLAMABAD: Two predictions of former federal minister Faisal Vawda about the new Chief Justice of Pakistan and the former one, become true.

According to details, Vawda in a TV interview on September 18 had claimed that Justice Qazi Faez Isa would reopen the Faizabad sit-in case as soon after his charge as chief justice of Pakistan (CJP).

The prediction came true as the CJP reopened the case on Thursday and fixed it for hearing on September 28.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa including Justice Aminuddin Khan and Justice Athar Minallah will hear the Faizabad sit-in review case on September 28.

Read more: CJP Faiz Isa fixes Faizabad sit-in review case for hearing

His prediction about the former CJP Justice (retired) Umar Ata Bandial about striking down the NAB Amendment Act also proved true as he binned a few sections of the law on his last working day as CJP.

Speaking at ARY News’ program, 11th Hour, Faisal Vawda said that no one was above the law, and termed COAS General Asim Munir and CJP Justice Qazi Faez Isa as the current heroes of the country.

He predicted that the Faizaabad review case would create ‘problems’ for many.