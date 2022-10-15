Faisalabad: 20kg flour bag price reaches Rs2,333

Faisalabad residents are buying the most-expensive flour in the country as the price of a 20 kg flour bag reaches Rs2,333, ARY News reported.

According to the data issued by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), flour prices have skyrocketed in multiple regions of the country. Flour prices are the highest in Faisalabad, with a 20 kg bag selling at Rs2,333, the PBS data shows.

The PBS data shows that the flour price in the rest of the province’s big cities is Rs1,295.

The price of a 20 kg flour bag in Sindh and Balochistan is Rs2,200; in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, it is Rs2,100. Flour prices in Hyderabad and Karachi are Rs2,200.

In Quetta, the 20 kg flour bag costs Rs2,140, and in Peshwar and Bannu, the price is Rs2,100.

In Punjab, the local authorities took measures to control the illegal transportation of wheat and flour from Punjab to other provinces.

According to details, the move came after reports about thousands of sacks of wheat and flour being smuggled from Punjab to other provinces, with the purchase price reaching Rs3,700 per maund.

The authorities tightened security at inter-provincial check posts to control the illegal transportation of the commodity. The number of anti-smuggling personnel has also been increased at Sindh check posts to curb flour’s movement.

