Punjab fights fruit fly with daily mango disposal advisory

FAISALABAD: The Punjab Agriculture Department has issued a serious proposal to mango orchard owners in Faisalabad, suggesting they ensure the daily and timely disposal of fallen mangoes to stop the spread of fruit fly infestations.



This proactive measure is set to safeguard both crop yield and Pakistan’s mango export potential.

According to the Directorate of Agricultural Information’s spokesperson, fallen and rotting mangoes serve as breeding grounds for fruit fly larvae.

If not properly thrown off, these larvae mature into adult flies that re-infest healthy fruit, causing extensive damage.

The department highlights that growers either bury the spoiled fruit in deep pits away from orchards or expose it to direct sunlight on clean cemented surfaces to destroy any eggs or larvae, and make sure to adhere practice of burying fallen mango.

To fortify mango fruit fly control, the department also emphasised the importance of frequently examining male fruit flies’ pheromone monitoring traps and replacing methyl eugenol capsules on schedule.

Read More: How to Identify Natural vs. Chemically Ripened Mangoes

These traps are imperative for monitoring and reducing the male fruit fly population, thus disrupting the breeding cycle.

The advisory comes at a time when Pakistan’s mango exports are under scrutiny. Recent reports reveal that several export consignments have failed to meet international phytosanitary standards due to improper pest control practices.

Countries like Iran and members of the European Union have raised concerns over untreated mango shipments, threatening potential bans that could cost the industry billions.

Experts warn that mango fruit fly control is not just a local agricultural issue but a national economic priority.

Infestations can lead to up to 30% crop loss under normal conditions and as much as 90% in severe cases. Proper orchard sanitation, including fallen mango disposal, is a cornerstone of integrated pest management strategies.

By adopting these measures, growers can not only protect their harvests but also contribute to the broader goal of increasing mango exports and supporting Pakistan’s agricultural economy.