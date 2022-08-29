Faisalabad by-poll: ECP imposes fine on PML-N’s Abid Sher Ali

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday imposed a fine of Rs25,000 on Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Abid Sher Ali over a violation of ECP’s electoral code of conduct, ARY News reported.

District Monitoring Officer Syed Basit Ali imposed Rs 25,000 fine on Abid Sher Ali and warned him to be careful in the future. The ECP also directed the PML-N leader to strictly ensure compliance with the code of conduct as well as Election Act 2017.

He was also ordered to deposit the fine within three days.

The District Returning Officer had issued a notice to Abid Sher Ali for reportedly organizing announcements regarding relief in electric bills from mosques.

The notice read that PML-N candidate stage announcement of relief in electric bills from local mosques which is a blatant violation of the electoral code of conduct.

It is to be noted that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief Imran Khan would take on Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Abid Sher in the NA-108 Faisalabad by-polls.

Comments