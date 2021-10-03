Faisalabad cops punished for harassing, illegally detaining woman & man

FAISALABAD: At least five policemen, including a Station House Officer of Mansoorabad Police Station were terminated on Sunday after an inquiry found they had kept a woman and a man in wrongful confinement and harassed them, ARY News reported.

The punishment did not stop there as there were more people involved in the act. Though, since they were on smaller magnitude, two received demotion and three paycuts.

The latter five were given demotion by two grades. This happened after the victims lodged a complain against the mistreatment meted out to them.

Court orders treatment after Uzair complains of poor eyesight

Separately from law and order scene, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) ordered yesterday the provision of medical facilities to incarcerated Lyari gangster Uzair Baloch, who is said to be suffering from poor eyesight.

Uzair Baloch approached the court through his lawyer Abid Zaman stating that he was suffering from poor vision.

His deteriorating eyesight coupled with pain could cause an infection, he apprehended.

The court directed the Karachi Central Jail superintendent to ensure the under-trial prisoner is provided necessary medical facilities and furnish a compliance report in this regard on October 7.

Around 61 cases of heinous crimes have been registered against Uzair at several police stations of the city. He has been acquitted in some cases for want of evidence.