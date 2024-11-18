Faisalabad: Domestic worker abducts employer’s 8-year-old daughter

A domestic worker abducted his employer’s eight-year-old daughter in Faisalabad’s Paharnang area, ARY News reported.

According to authorities, the suspect, identified as Hidayatullah, a resident of Kotli, reportedly lured the child, Zareesha, and fled on the bike of his owner.

Maqsood Ahmed, the father of the abducted girl reported that the child was playing outside the home when the worker took her away.

Police have registered a case based on Maqsood’s complaint and launched a search operation to recover the child and apprehend the suspect. The incident has caused distress in the neighborhood as efforts intensify to ensure the safe return of the girl.

On Sunday in Faisalabad, four arrested suspects in a gang-rape case were killed in police encounter in the area of ​​Nishatabad police station.

According to police, the killed accused Zahid, Naveed, Islam and Qasim were in police custody on remand in the robbery-rape case.

The police were taking the four robbers to Achkira village for recovery and meanwhile, accomplices of dacoits attacked the police party near Ghulam Muhammadabad number two.

Police said in the shootout, the outlaws killed four of their accomplices and fled the scene.