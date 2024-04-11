Faisalabad: Four of a family killed in car, wagon collision

FAISALABAD: Four of a family were killed and 10 others injured in a collision between a wagon and car in Lama Pind area of Faisalabad on Thursday, ARY News reported, citing police officials.

The killed passengers included a woman and two children hailing from the same family, police said, adding that the deceased woman’s husband was also in critical condition.

According to police, the woman was travelling to her mother’s home on Eidul fitr along with her children when they met the tragic road accident.

Police arrived at the scene and moved the bodies and the injured to the nearby hospital.

While the police stated the initial death toll to be three including a woman and her two children, the injured husband also died later during treatment taking the toll to four in the accident.

Earlier, at least 18 people were killed and around 50 were injured in an accident occurred with a truck carrying pilgrims to Shah Noorani shrine near Hub area of Balochistan late on Eid-ul-Fitr night.

As per details, the truck carrying pilgrims was on its way to Shah Noorani shrine from Karachi when it fell into ravine.

“The road mishap has claimed 17 lives while the incident has left 40 injured, some of them critical,” Shahid Rind Spokesperson Balochistan government informed.

The second day of Eid ul Fitr is being celebrated across Pakistan as the festivities continue on the second day on Thursday