Faisalabad: Imran Khan announces to hold another telethon for flood victims

FAISALABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan has announced to hold another telethon for raising funds for the flood victims next Sunday, ARY News reported on Sunday.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

While addressing a public gathering in Faisalabad today, Imran Khan announced that he will hold another telethon next Sindh for raising ‘billions of funds’ once again for the flood victims.

Imran Khan said that the PTI government had planted 10 billion trees to reduce the effects of climate change in Pakistan. “We have to construct more dams. Our government had constructed 10 dams.”

READ: CAN TURN INTO ‘CORNERED TIGER’ IF PUSHED AGAINST THE WALL: IMRAN KHAN

“We need a proper water drainage system to avoid such disasters. We need to improve the water drainage system across Pakistan.”

“When we came to Faisalabad for electioneering in 2018, the people of the city were facing unemployment and textile industries were shutting down. During 3.5 years of the PTI government, Faisalabad’s textile industry witnessed growth and people got employment, whereas, the farmers received timely payments.”

Khan said that record crop production was witnessed during the last two years of the PTI government. He added that the situation has overturned now as people are witnessing the rise in unemployment and fuel prices after ‘an imported government was imposed through a foreign conspiracy.”

The PTI chief blamed the incumbent government for destroying the national economy in four months.

READ: IMRAN KHAN TO VISIT FLOOD-HIT SINDH ON MONDAY

He said that Faisalabad is an industrial city in Pakistan like Manchester. Khan vowed that factories will be established in Faisalabad and people will get employment if PTI was given an opportunity to rule the country again.

The former premier slammed the current rulers and said that Shehbaz Sharif, his brother Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari were allegedly involved in laundering public money abroad. He alleged that Sharif and Zardari’s families were looting the national treasury for the last 30 years.

He said that the PTI government had provided subsidies to the masses after the record collection of taxes during its tenure instead of increasing the financial burden on the nationals.

Imran Khan warned of another wave of inflation over the directives of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He reiterated that political instability in the country will only be ended through fresh elections. He asked the youth to be prepared for his call for getting real independence in the country.

Comments