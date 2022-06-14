Faisalabad: Judge’s mobile phone stolen during hearing

Faisalabad: Attendants of the court were left in an ironic wonder when a judge’s mobile phone got stolen amid a hearing, ARY News reported.

According to details, the mobile phone of civil judge Muhammad Zulqurnain was stolen from a local Faislabad court. However, the thief, identified as Mustafa, was nabbed shortly, sources said.

The mobile phone was recovered from the thief and a case was filed.

The police told that the thief entered the court disguised as a lawyer’s accountant, where he stole the judge’s mobile phone. The civil line police arrested the thief from the gallery of the court.

Also Read: UK government to start sending asylum seekers to Rwanda

Previously, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested an imposter posing as a Lahore High Court judge.

Acting on a complaint, FIA’s anti-corruption cell conducted a raid at a house in Lahore and apprehended the fraudster.

Pretending himself as a high court judge, the suspect used to pressurize government officers to get illegal favour, the FIA official said, adding that the imposter was involved in dozens of transfers and postings of government employees.

Comments