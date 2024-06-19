Faisalabad: Laptop explosion leaves two kids dead, seven injured

FAISALABAD: Two children died on early Wednesday when a fire erupted due to a laptop explosion at a home in Faisalabad’s Sharifpura, ARY News reported.

The fire erupted when a laptop that was plugged in for charging exploded, Rescue officials said.

Faisalabad’s Allied Hospital doctors said that nine injured people, including two women and five children aged three to nine, were brought to the hospital by rescue services with burns.

Later, a girl Dua 06 and boy Taha 09, were succumbed to their injuries.

Officials didn’t comment on the cause of the explosion, faulty lithium ion batteries in laptops and mobile phones can overheat and catch fire, and in rare cases, blow up.