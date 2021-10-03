Faisalabad Lawyer booked in murder of his client

FAISALABAD: Local police has registered a case against a lawyer of killing his client while talking on a case, according to a report.

A man has filed a case in Jhumra police station nominating a lawyer Bilal and his father accusing them of killing his son Abdul Ghaffar in Mithianwala, police said.

“Usman, a brother of the murder victim, was earlier killed in Lundianwala”, according to police. “During consultation over the case the lawyer and his client Abdul Ghaffar exchanged harsh words and lawyer Bilal, enraged to the extent that he opened fire from a gun at his client and shot him dead”, according to police.

The case has been registered against Bilal and his father Abid, who have been at large after the incident, police said.

Police teams conducting raids to arrest the accused.

