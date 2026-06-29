FAISALABAD, June 29: A 15-year-old seminary (madrasa) student, Shoaib, was strangled to death by two fellow students in Allama Iqbal Colony, ARY News reported.

Officials said the suspects dumped the body in a drain and tried to shift blame to a seminary teacher (Qari) .

During investigation, both students confessed to the killing and led Faisalabad police to the body, police added.

A kidnapping case for Shoaib was already registered at Batala Colony police station. Police said Section 302 has now been included in the FIR.

The case comes amid another recent incident involving a seminary, in which Lahore police arrested a Qari accused of torturing a 12-year-old student to death.

The accused, identified as Ghulam Rasool, was arrested by the Burki Police on the directives of the SP Cantt in connection with the murder case of the child, Ali Haider.

Police said the investigation is being carried out in light of the post-mortem report and other available evidence. They added that legal proceedings in the case are being pursued swiftly and that all legal requirements will be fulfilled to ensure justice for the victim’s family.

According to the FIR, the accused allegedly subjected Ali Haider to severe physical torture a few days ago because the child had failed to attend a religious gathering (Khatam) despite being instructed to do so.

The assault left the boy with a fractured arm and multiple injuries. Police said the accused then allegedly placed the injured child on a bus bound for Bahawalnagar and sent him home without informing his family of his condition.

After reaching home, Ali Haider was shifted to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Read more: Suspect in teenager’s murder killed in CCD encounter in Sahiwal