Faisalabad man arrested for marrying 10-year-old

FAISALABAD: The local police of Faisalabad on Monday arrested a man for marrying a 10-year-old girl, ARY News reported.

According to the police officials, an adult male namely Ismail Jatoi married a minor girl who is just 10 years old and currently enrolled in class five.

After receiving the information regarding the child marriage, the local police immediately filed a case against Nikah Khawan, the groom, the girl’s father, as well as the witnesses.

The police team successfully apprehended the groom, while the raids are conducting to arrest the other offenders named in the FIR.

A similar case was reported in 2021, where Sindh police foiled an underage marriage in Khairpur district of the province and arrested 20 people including the bride and groom.

The incident occurred in Kot Denal Muhallah in Khairpur, where a marriage ceremony was held to tie a knot between a 14-year-old boy and a 13 years old girl.

The police, however, raided the event after receiving information regarding the violation under provincial law restraining marriage before 18-year-old and taken the would-be-bride and groom and their parents.

The police also arrested the attendees of the marriage ceremony. The police said that the couple would be presented before the court.

Child marriages continue unabated in the Sindh province despite a law outlawing such marriages.