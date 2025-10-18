Pakistani model Romaisa Saeed succumbed to injuries from road accident

Rising Pakistani fashion model and popular TikToker Romaisa Saeed has tragically passed away while receiving treatment for injuries sustained in a recent road accident near Faisalabad.

Reports indicate that Romaisa was involved in the accident a few days prior on the outskirts of Faisalabad. She suffered severe injuries and was admitted to a nearby hospital, where she remained in intensive care for several days. Despite the medical team’s efforts, she succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

Romaisa Saeed was part of a new generation of models gaining recognition in Pakistan’s fashion industry. Known for her elegance and charm on the runway, she also enjoyed a significant following on TikTok and Instagram, where her engaging content attracted thousands of fans.

Her sudden passing has left the fashion and entertainment industries in shock. Fellow artists, models and social media personalities have expressed their deep sorrow over her death, paying tribute to her as a talented, humble and vibrant individual.

Funeral prayers for Romaisa were held in Faisalabad, followed by her burial at a local graveyard in Nankana Sahib. Her untimely demise has cast a shadow of sadness over the fashion and social media communities, with admirers continuing to remember her positivity and warm spirit.