Tailor arrested for allegedly raping woman in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Police have arrested a tailor for allegedly raping a married woman and extorting money by threatening to leak compromising videos, ARY News reported.

As per details, a case has been registered against the accused identified as Shafqat Abbas at the Mamu Kanjan Chak 546 police station.

According to police reports, the suspect lured the victim to his shop under the pretext of collecting clothes and subjected her to sexual assault while recording the heinous act.

The accused continued to assault the woman on multiple occasions. Shafqat Abbas then demanded Rs500,000 to delete the illicit videos.

The victim’s husband, a brick worker, could only afford to pay Rs10,000. When the accused did not receive the remaining amount, he allegedly circulated the inappropriate videos online.

The police have taken the suspect into custody, and further investigations are underway to address the charges of rape and extortion.

Earlier, a teenaged girl raped and murdered in Mohabbat Dero in district Naushahro Feroz also highlighting the role of a local jirga in the brutal incident.

Local police last night was reported that a girl Faiza 13, has been killed. The family members said that the close relatives had raped the girl, two weeks back, and the matter was taken to the local landlord to decide the matter.

The family members informed the police, they had entrusted local influential to keep the victim girl in his protection, the girl was kidnapped by the culprits near the landlord’s home by the culprits, they killed her, thrown her body and fled from the scene.

Police said the dead body has been shifted to Kandiaro hospital for the post-mortem. “The case will be registered after the report”.

Local influential Azizullah Dahraj has confessed to conduct a Jirga over the matter, adding that the girl’s relatives have been his servants and they had insisted to him to decide the matter.

