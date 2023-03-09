Faisalabad police seize narcotics worth millions

FAISALABAD: Police on Thursday foiled a drug smuggling bid and recovered 130 kilograms of hashish and 49 kilograms of opium from a car near Faisalabad’s Sitara Colony area, ARY News reported.

The police baffled a bid to smuggle narcotics and recovered drugs worth nearly Rs 20.5 million.

The police claimed to arrest the three accused drug smugglers and booked them under section 43 of the Prevention of Smuggling Act, 1977.

The three-drug smugglers were identified as Afzal – a resident of Quetta – Fahad – a resident of Peshawar – and Irfan – a resident of Jaranwala.

The accused brought drugs from Peshawar whereas Irfan was the facilitator in drug smuggling.

Earlier this week, Pakistan Navy in an action in the Arabian Sea foiled a bid to smuggle narcotics worth nearly Rs4 billion, ARY News reported on Tuesday, quoting PN’s spokesperson.

As per details, Pakistan Navy’s ship during an action in the open sea arrested smugglers and recovered 280kg of crystal meth. The recovered drugs are nearly worth Rs4 billion in the market, the spokesperson added.

The smugglers and the recovered narcotics have been handed over to law enforcement agencies for probe.

Comments