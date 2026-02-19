Faisalabad Sehri Time, Iftar Time Today- Ramadan Calendar 2026

Ramadan 2026 Sehri Iftar Timings Faisalabad Pakistan | Complete Ramzan Calendar 2026 Faisalabad Punjab

Faisalabad’s bustling Muslim community, with its historic mosques and strong Ramadan traditions, can rely on this reliable calendar for precise Sehri (Suhoor/Fajr end) and Iftar (Maghrib) times in PKT. These timings help plan Sahur meals, daily prayers, Taraweeh, and community Iftars during the blessed month.

Important Note: Ramadan 1447 AH officially began in Pakistan on the evening of February 18, 2026 (Shaban 29, 1447), with the first fast on February 19, 2026 (confirmed by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee). The month ends around March 19–20, 2026, followed by Eid ul-Fitr. Timings are astronomical estimates aligned with Hanafi fiqh (common in Pakistan) from authentic sources. Slight variations (1-3 minutes) may occur due to local mosque adjustments. Always confirm with your local mosque, Ruet announcements.

Here is the Ramadan 2026 Calendar Faisalabad with Sehri and Iftar timings.

Ramadan Date Day Sehri (Fajr End) Iftar (Maghrib) 1 19 Feb Thu 5:24 am 5:58 pm 2 20 Feb Fri 5:23 am 5:59 pm 3 21 Feb Sat 5:22 am 6:00 pm 4 22 Feb Sun 5:21 am 6:01 pm 5 23 Feb Mon 5:20 am 6:02 pm 6 24 Feb Tue 5:19 am 6:03 pm 7 25 Feb Wed 5:18 am 6:04 pm 8 26 Feb Thu 5:17 am 6:05 pm 9 27 Feb Fri 5:16 am 6:06 pm 10 28 Feb Sat 5:15 am 6:07 pm 11 01 Mar Sun 5:14 am 6:08 pm 12 02 Mar Mon 5:13 am 6:09 pm 13 03 Mar Tue 5:12 am 6:10 pm 14 04 Mar Wed 5:11 am 6:11 pm 15 05 Mar Thu 5:10 am 6:12 pm 16 06 Mar Fri 5:09 am 6:13 pm 17 07 Mar Sat 5:08 am 6:14 pm 18 08 Mar Sun 5:07 am 6:15 pm 19 09 Mar Mon 5:06 am 6:16 pm 20 10 Mar Tue 5:05 am 6:17 pm 21 11 Mar Wed 5:04 am 6:18 pm 22 12 Mar Thu 5:03 am 6:19 pm 23 13 Mar Fri 5:02 am 6:20 pm 24 14 Mar Sat 5:01 am 6:21 pm 25 15 Mar Sun 5:00 am 6:22 pm 26 16 Mar Mon 4:59 am 6:23 pm 27 17 Mar Tue 4:58 am 6:24 pm 28 18 Mar Wed 4:57 am 6:25 pm 29 19 Mar Thu 4:56 am 6:26 pm 30 20 Mar Fri 4:55 am 6:27 pm

These timings reflect the gradual increase in fasting hours (from about 12.5 hours early on to over 13.5 hours by the end) due to lengthening spring days in Punjab.

Ramadan is the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, and it’s a time of great significance for Muslims in Pakistan and around the world . It’s a month of fasting, prayer, and reflection, where Muslims abstain from food and drink from dawn to sunset, focusing on their spiritual growth and connection with Allah. In Pakistan, Ramadan is a special time, with families and communities coming together for iftar (breaking the fast) and taraweeh (nightly prayers).