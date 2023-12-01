Faisalabad shocker: Man who killed family left a note

A suicide note of Tahir Parvez, a man in Faisalabad who committed suicide before hammering his wife and three daughters to death due to financial distress, has surfaced, ARY News reported on Friday.

50-year-old man Tahir Parvez committed suicide before hammering to death his wife and three daughters – 18-year-old Raeesa, 17-year-old Hiba and 12-year-old Zehra Fatima – after failing to pay a Rs0.3 million loan he acquired from multiple sources.

The Faisalabad man first drugged his wife and their three daughters and then hammered them to death. After killing them he consumed poisonous pills to end his own life.

Later, Tahir went to meet the Imam of a local masjid in his area and shared a four-page long suicide note with the latter, detailing the dire circumstances that led him to commit this ‘heinous act’.

Imam-e-Masjid told the police that Tahir urged him to hand over the note to his relatives. When Tahir informed about consuming poisonous pills, the Imam and others shifted him to a hospital, where he breathed his last.

The note mentioned the torment his daughters could face from others after his demise, urging them not to trouble his brothers and sisters, as they would handle the loan repayment after selling the house.

Tahir, in his letter, noted that he was feeling cut off from the world after his son’s death and due to his financial condition. “My brothers helped me a lot but it made no difference. I am killing my daughters because I can’t leave them looking to others,” he added.

“We should not continue living in this cruel world,” police quoted the suicide note as having stated. The man also mentioned the amount and names of the people from whom he acquired the loan.

In a statement, DSP Attaur Rahman said that another two daughters of the accused survived as they weren’t home then.