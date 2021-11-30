Faisalabad student commits suicide in girls hostel: police

FAISALABAD: The body of a student of the Agriculture University here, found in a girls hostel room, quoting police ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The girl was a student of BS Food Technology, police officials said without disclosing her identity. The motive behind suicide yet to be established, police said.

Her body was transferred to hospital for medical formalities, officials said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the body of a fourth year’s student in Chandka Medical College Larkana, last Wednesday found in a girls hostel room.

The body of Nosheen Kazmi, found to be hanged with a rope in the hostel room.

The girls hostel number-2 had two years ago also witnessed dead body of a final year student of Larkana’s dental college, Dr Nimrita Kumari Chandani. The body of the girl was found in mysterious circumstances in her hostel room on September 16, 2019.

