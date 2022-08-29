Faisalabad student torture case: Sheikh Danish sent on remand

FAISALABAD: A Faisalabad court has sent prime suspect Sheikh Danish and four others on judicial remand in the medical student torture case, ARY News reported on Monday.

The testimony of the victim Khadija under Section 164 was not recorded today in the Faisalabad torture case. The court ordered the concerned authorities to record Khadija’s statement in the presence of all suspects.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing till September 3.

READ: FAISALABAD STUDENT TORTURE CASE: FIA CYBERCRIME CIRCLE SWINGS INTO ACTION



Case background

A female medical student namely had been allegedly abducted, sexually harassed and filmed by men after she refused a marriage proposal in Faisalabad by a renowned industrialist Sheikh Danish.

Police had said that the medical student of BDS Final Year in Faisalabad was kidnapped and harassed for refusing a marriage proposal. The accused men forcibly took the girl to their home from the University Town area.

The girl was subjected to inhumane torture by the accused who also trimmed her hair and filmed the torture activities.

READ: FAISALABAD: FEMALE STUDENT ‘SEXUALLY HARASSED, FILMED’ FOR REFUSING MARRIAGE PROPOSAL



She revealed that Danish had also recorded a video of her being subjected to sexual harassment besides threatening to make the video viral on social media if she did not give her Rs1 million. Later, her video was posted on social media, making it viral to disgrace the affected student.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) cybercrime circle had also registered a case against the prime suspect, Sheikh Danish, over the complaint of the affected medical student. Danish’s wife Maham and his daughter Ana were also nominated in the harassment and torture case.

The intelligence agency’s cybercrime circle had sealed case number 125 which was registered under sections of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act and seven provisions of the Penal Code of Pakistan.

Comments