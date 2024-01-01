Three-year-old boy thrashed for accidentally hitting car with ball

FAISALABAD: In a shocking incident, a three-year-old boy in Faisalabad was brutally thrashed for accidentally hitting a car with a ball, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, the incident occurred near Dogar Chowk of Faisalabad’s D-Type Colony when a three-year-old boy – named Ibrahim – was playing cricket with his friends.

While playing, Ibrahim throws the ball that accidentally hit a car passing the street. The frightened boy tried to run away, but the car owner – identified as Rizwan – slapped him so hard that he fell on the road. As a result, the victim’s tooth broke.

The three-year-old boy was immediately shifted to General Hospital for medical treatment. After obtaining the child’s medico-legal report, the victim’s father registered a complaint with D Type Colony Police Station against the accused.