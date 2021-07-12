Faisalabad: Woman found dead in hotel room, manager held

ISLAMABAD: A woman was found dead inside a hotel room in Faisalabad’s Medina Town neighbourhood on Monday morning, reported ARY News.

Police relayed that 30-year-old Alisha Arshad stayed at the hotel within the limits of Medina Town police station on Sunday night.

Her cousin, named Shahid, who is a resident of Nisar Colony, came to visit her late that night and left, they added.

The woman was found dead this morning when a hotel staffer went to serve her breakfast, a police official said, adding her purse and mobile phone were missing from the room.

Also Read: MODEL NAYAB ALLEGEDLY MURDERED IN LAHORE

No injuries or torture marks were found on her body, the police said.

The police have launched an investigation into the incident with the manager of the hotel taken into custody for questioning.