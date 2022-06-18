Faisalabad woman set on fire after failed rape bid

FAISALABAD: A woman was allegedly set on fire by her tenant after she resisted his attempt to rape her, the local police said on Saturday.

As per details, the incident took place in Dajkot area of Faisalabad, where a man named Kashif, who is a tenant of the woman, tried to rape her after finding her alone in the home.

Upon resistance of the woman, Kashif allegedly set the woman on fire, said the neighbours in their statement to the police.

Acting on the preliminary investigation, the police arrested Kashif, the alleged rapist and started further investigation into the matter.

Meanwhile, the woman has been moved to Allied Hospital in critical condition due to her burn injuries.

In one such incident, a girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a rickshaw driver within the limits of Khangarh police station.

According to police, the girl was travelling in the rickshaw when she was forcefully raped by the suspect. The police said that they have arrested the suspected rickshaw driver. “The victim and the suspect are currently undergoing medical examination,” they said.

