Faiz Hameed involved in May 9 mayhem; took directions from PTI founder: Haris Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: Brigadier (retd) Haris Nawaz has claimed that General (retd) Faiz Hameed was involved in the events of May 9th, following directives from PTI founder Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

In a special interview with ARY News, defense analysts and legal experts discussed the implications of the charge sheet against Faiz Hameed, particularly the potential for civilians to be tried in military courts.

Former Attorney General, Latif Khosa, emphasized the incident’s significance, stating that no matter how powerful or influential, all are subject to the rule of law. Brigadier (retd) Ahmed Saeed Minhas added that former ISI chief’s leniency towards a specific political party was detrimental to the country’s interests.

Earlier today, the ex-DG ISI Lieutenant General (retd) Faiz Hameed was indicted on charges of engaging in political activities, violations of the Official Secret Act and others charges.

According to the ISPR, the FGCM process began on August 12, 2024, under relevant sections of the Pakistan Army Act.

“On 12 August 2024, process of FGCM was initiated against Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (Retd) under provisions of Pakistan Army Act and in first place Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (Retd) has been formally arraigned on charges of engaging in political activities, violations of Official Secret Act detrimental to safety and interest of the state, misuse of authority & government resources and causing wrongful loss to a person (s),” the Inter-Services Public Relations said in its official statement.

Pakistan Army’s public relations wing further said that during the process, involvement of Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (Retd), in events related to creating agitation and unrest, leading upto multiple incidents including but not limited to 9th May 2023 incident for fomenting instability; at the behest of and in collusion with vested political interests, is also being separately investigated.

Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (Retd) is being afforded with all legal rights as per the law.

Earlier in April, the Pakistan Army formed an inquiry committee to probe abuse of powers allegations against former ISI chief.