Faiz Hameed indicted on charges of political activities, violations of Official Secret Act

RAWALPINDI: Former director general (DG) Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lieutenant General (retd) Faiz Hameed has been indicted on charges of engaging in political activities, violations of the Official Secret Act and others charges, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday.

According to the ISPR, the FGCM process began on August 12, 2024, under relevant sections of the Pakistan Army Act.

“On 12 August 2024, process of FGCM was initiated against Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (Retd) under provisions of Pakistan Army Act and in first place Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (Retd) has been formally arraigned on charges of engaging in political activities, violations of Official Secret Act detrimental to safety and interest of the state, misuse of authority & government resources and causing wrongful loss to a person (s),” the Inter-Services Public Relations said in its official statement.

Pakistan Army’s public relations wing further said that during the process, involvement of Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (Retd), in events related to creating agitation and unrest, leading upto multiple incidents including but not limited to 9th May 2023 incident for fomenting instability; at the behest of and in collusion with vested political interests, is also being separately investigated.

Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (Retd) is being afforded with all legal rights as per the law.

Earlier in April, the Pakistan Army formed an inquiry committee to probe abuse of powers allegations against former ISI chief.

The committee was constituted on the directives of the apex court and the defence ministry. The former ISI chief had been accused of misusing his powers regarding the housing society in Islamabad.