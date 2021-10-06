Lt Gen Faiz Hameed appointed Corps Commander Peshawar

Lieutenant general Faiz Hameed, who was serving as the Director General of Inter-Services Intelligence, has been appointed as the new Corps Commander Peshawar, ARY News reported quoting Inter-Services Public Relations.

The public relations wing of the armed forces has announced more postings and transfers wherein Lt. Gen. Muhammad Amir has been posted as the Commander Gujranwala Corps and Lt Gen Asim Munir has been posted as the Quartermaster General.

These appointments and transfers have taken place today and reportedly there will be more in the days to come as some of the top generals reach their end of term shortly.

Also, since the new Director-General of ISI has yet to be announced, the responsibilities of the top post will still be discharged by Lt. Gen. Faiz. These changes were approved by the Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

