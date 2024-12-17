Javed Latif demands accountability of Qamar Javed Bajwa and Faiz Hameed

Senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Javed Latif has claimed Lt. General (retired) Faiz Hameed was enjoying the ‘support’ of ex- COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa and both should be held accountable for their actions.

Speaking on ARY News’ program 11th Hour, Javed Latif revealed that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif advised the party against forming a government without a clear mandate.

Latif added that for the sake of the country, the PML-N took the responsibility of forming the government, as a political government was deemed necessary for negotiations with financial institutions.

Shedding light on the political setup of 2018, Latif said, “This is the reality of what is referred to as the ‘Form 47 government.'”

He praised the institution for initiating self-accountability but insisted it must be a complete process. He urged other institution to follow suit, adding that only then would Nawaz Sharif openly address these matters.

Referring to past events, Javed Latif mentioned that after 2018, some individuals within the party facilitated compromises. “I had pointed out that the facilitators were not advocates of reconciliation,” he said, noting that he received a party notice at the time for his remarks.

Regarding the May 9 incidents, Javed Latif argued that justice must prevail.

Faiz Hameed’s indictment

The ex-DG ISI Lieutenant General (retd) Faiz Hameed was indicted on charges of engaging in political activities, violations of the Official Secret Act and others charges, the ISPR said on December 10.

“On 12 August 2024, process of FGCM was initiated against Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (Retd) under provisions of Pakistan Army Act and in first place Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (Retd) has been formally arraigned on charges of engaging in political activities, violations of Official Secret Act detrimental to safety and interest of the state, misuse of authority & government resources and causing wrongful loss to a person (s),” the Inter-Services Public Relations said in its official statement.

Pakistan Army’s public relations wing further said that during the process, involvement of Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (Retd), in events related to creating agitation and unrest, leading upto multiple incidents including but not limited to 9th May 2023 incident for fomenting instability; at the behest of and in collusion with vested political interests, is also being separately investigated.