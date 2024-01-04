Faiz Hameed ‘records’ statement before Faizabad sit-in commission

ISLAMABAD: Lt. General (retired) Faiz Hameed recorded his statement before the Faizabad sit-in commission, well-placed sources told ARY News on Thursday.

On November 08, 2017, Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) organized a sit-in at Faizabad interchange against the amendments in the Election Bill 2017, changing the word oath to declaration.

Faizabad sit-in commission is working under the head of Dr. Akhtar Ali Shah and comprising former IG Tahir Aalam and Khushal Khan.

As per details, Lt. General (retired) Faiz Hameed in his response to the questionnaire by the commission, said he held talks with the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) on the directions of the then-government.

Faiz Hameed denied the allegations of conspiring against the government.

Read more: SC serves notices to Faiz Hameed, others in Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui case

In the recent hearing of Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui case against his removal as IHC judge, the Supreme Court of Pakistan also issued notice to former ISI chief Lt.General (r) Faiz Hameed.

The notices were also issued to former IHC chief justice Anwar Khan Kasi, former registrar of the Supreme Court Arbab Muhammad Arif and retired brigadier Irfan Ramay.