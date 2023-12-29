28.9 C
Faiz Hameed ‘summoned’ by Faizabad sit-in probe commission

Zulqarnain Haider

ISLAMABAD: Faizabad sit-in probe commission has again ‘summoned’ Lt. General (retired) Faiz Hameed, government sources told ARY News on Friday.

On November 08, 2017, Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) organized a sit-in at Faizabad interchange against the amendments in the Election Bill 2017, changing the word oath to declaration.

Sources familiar with the development stated that the summons was sent to Faiz Hameed via the defense ministry.

The former ISI chief has been directed to appear before the probe commission for the recording of his statement in the Faizabad sit-in case, the sources said.

This is the second time that Faiz Hameed has been summoned by the Faizabad sit-in probe commission.

In the recent hearing of Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui case against his removal as IHC judge, the Supreme Court of Pakistan also issued notice to former ISI chief Lt.General (r) Faiz Hameed.

The notices were also issued to former IHC chief justice Anwar Khan Kasi, former registrar of the Supreme Court Arbab Muhammad Arif and retired brigadier Irfan Ramay.

