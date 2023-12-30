“Faiz is gone, what will you do now?” Zardari asks Sadiq Sanjrani

ISLAMABAD: An interesting conversation between PPP co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani took place during wedding reception of JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s son, ARY News reported on Saturday.

In a video – which went viral on social media, Asif Zardari and Sadiq Sanjrani can be seen sitting along with other politicians at a table, where the particular conversation took place.

The former president asks Senate Chairman what he would do without the support of former director general (DG) Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lieutenant General (retd) Faiz Hamid.

“Faiz [Hamid] is gone, what will you do now?” Zardari asked Sanjrani as both were seated at the same table.

Responding to PPPP chairman’s question, Sanjrani said “You [Zardari] are still there”. At this, Zardari said: “Their reign does not last forever, but ours does.”

اب فیض چلاگیااب کیا کرےگا تو؟آصف زرداری کا صادق سنجرانی سےسوال آپ توہیں نا؟صادق سنجرانی کاجواب میں تو ہوں،میرےساتھ توکرتا رہا 👎یوں،👎یوں،👎یوں،سیاست میں سوچا کر، ان کی بادشاہی ہمیشہ نہیں رہتی، ہماری رہتی ہےچاہےکوئی کمزور ہو، آصف علی زرداری کا صادق سنجرانی سے مکالمہ

It is pertinent to mention here that ex-ISI chief and Bahawalpur corps commander Faiz Hamid took early retirement and sent his resignation to the high command.

The former general was among the six most senior generals considered for the posts of Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) and the chief of army staff.

The government went with the principle of seniority and appointed General Asim Munir as army chief and General Sahir Shamshad as Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee.