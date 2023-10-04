Faiza Khan aces her style game: See pictures

Showbiz starlet Faiza Khan aced her chic style game in the latest set of pictures going viral on social media.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday afternoon, Faiza Khan treated her thousands of followers with some stunning new pictures, from her said-to-be Paris trip. “When tulip blooms in red,” she wrote in the caption of the five-photo gallery with flower and heart emoji.

The lovely snaps captured the fashionable celebrity in a black, sleeveless, floral midi dress, which she paired with matching heels. She wore dainty accessory pieces while having simple hair and makeup with a statement fit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Faiza Khan (@faizakhanofficial)

The now-viral photo album was showered with love from her huge fanbase on Gram, who liked the post and complimented the on-fleek style of the actor in the comments section.

It should be mentioned here that Faiza Khan is among the most promising newcomers in the showbiz industry. Not only does she have millions of fans in the offline world, but the actor boasts great popularity across her social media handles, where she frequently shares BTS glimpses of her acting projects as well as sneak peeks of trips to exotic locations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Faiza Khan (@faizakhanofficial)

Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen in the blockbuster daily serial ‘Baby Baji’. Previously, Khan was praised for her brief yet impactful stint in launching the season of the reality show ‘Tamasha’ as well.

Another day, another slay: Sajal Aly raises glam quotient in sheer drape