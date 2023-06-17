Faiza Khan’s funny reel goes viral

The funny lip-sync reel of showbiz starlet Faiza Khan is going viral across social media platforms.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The ‘Baby Baji’ actor treated her Insta fam with yet another hilarious reel, shared via her stories, earlier this week.

In the clip, Khan mimicked a humorous script by Indian comedian Bharti Singh, from a stand-up show, to name the five water animals, while maintaining funny expressions on her face. “Only to inspire fun,” read the text overlay on the clip.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lollywoodsparkoffical Lollywoodsparkoffical (@lollywoodsparkofficial_)

The now-viral reel video was reposted by several entertainment pages and was showered with love from millions of her fans in the digital sphere, who liked the posts and praised her acting in the comments section.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Faiza Khan is currently being seen in ARY Digital’s daily serial ‘Baby Baji’. She essays Rameen, college fellow and love interest of Wasif (Junaid Jamshed) in the star-studded play, also featuring the likes of Samina Ahmed, Munawer Saeed, Saud Qasmi, Javeria Saud, Hassan Ahmed, Sunita Marshall, Tuba Anwar, Fazal Hussain, and Aina Asif.‘

Baby Baji’, written by Mansoor Ahmed Khan and directed by Tehseen Khan, airs daily at 7 pm.

Tuba Anwar’s picture with Fazal Hussain goes viral