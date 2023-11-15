Faizabad sit-in case: Govt forms probe commission

ISLAMABAD: The caretaker government Wednesday constituted the inquiry commission to implement the decision of the Supreme Court in the Faizabad sit-in case.
According to details, the notification of the inquiry commission formed to implement the decision of the Faizabad sit-in case has also been issued.
The federal government has formed the inquiry commission under the chairmanship of retired Inspector General (IG) Akhtar Ali Shah.
The Terms of Reference (TOR) of the inquiry commission is also mentioned in the federal government’s gazette notification according to which the inquiry commission will submit its report within two months of establishment.
It is to be noted that on November 1, the Supreme Court of Pakistan rejected the government’s fact-finding committee, formed to ensure compliance with the top court’s verdict on the 2017 sit-in by the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) at Islamabad’s Faizabad.
Read more: Faizabad sit-in: SC rejects govt’s fact-finding committee
Faizabad sit-in
Back in November 08, 2017, Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) organized a sit-in at Faizabad interchange against the amendments in the Election Bill 2017, changing the word oath to declaration.
The protesters demanded the resignation of Minister for Law and Justice Zahid Hamid to “protect the identity of the country”.
The protestors achieved their objective as the Pakistani law minister Zahid Hamid stepped down from his position on November 27, 2017 culminating in an end to the protests that continued for 20 days without harm.