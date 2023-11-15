Faizabad sit-in case: Govt forms probe commission

According to details, the notification of the inquiry commission formed to implement the decision of the Faizabad sit-in case has also been issued.

The federal government has formed the inquiry commission under the chairmanship of retired Inspector General (IG) Akhtar Ali Shah.

The Terms of Reference (TOR) of the inquiry commission is also mentioned in the federal government’s gazette notification according to which the inquiry commission will submit its report within two months of establishment.

It is to be noted that on November 1, the Supreme Court of Pakistan rejected the government’s fact-finding committee, formed to ensure compliance with the top court’s verdict on the 2017 sit-in by the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) at Islamabad’s Faizabad.

