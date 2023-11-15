CJP says commission in Faizabad sit-in case can call ‘anyone’ for probe

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa on Wednesday remarked the government’s newly formed probe commission in the Faizabad sit-in case, was empowered to summon ‘anyone’ for investigation.

“The commission can call anyone for investigation … no one is exempt,” the CJP remarked while hearing review pleas filed against the SC’s judgment in the Faizabad sit-in case.

Pleas were subsequently moved against the verdict by the Ministry of Defence, the Intelligence Bureau, the PTI, Pemra, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the Mutta­hida Qaumi Movement (MQM), AML chief Sheikh Rashid and Ijazul Haq.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Isa, comprises Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Aminuddin Khan.

During today’s proceedings, Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan informed the apex court that the federal government had formed a new fact-finding commission to probe the Faizabad sit-in.

The new committee, comprising three members, is tasked with probing and identifying persons responsible for the sit-in and recommending legal action against them. It will submit its findings in a report to the federal government within two months.

CJP pointed out that ministers and MNAs who were in power when the sit-in took place were responsible. “If you called for arson and chaos, stand by it. Say you supported it,” he remarked.

At that, Sheikh Rashid started making his way to the rostrum but he was stopped by Justice Isa. “We are talking to your lawyer not you,” he said. Meanwhile, Justice Minallah noted that Rashid was a respectable parliamentarian and clarified that the court did not pass any remarks on him.

Justice Isa then said the court could not doubt the commission beforehand and subsequently dictated the order of the day.

He said the AGP had told the SC that an addition would be made in the TORs of the fact-finding commission to determine if review petitions against the Faizabad dharna were instructions or a coincidence.

The commission, Justice Isa continued, would be empowered to call anyone for investigation and no one would be exempted. It is also empowered to call the names taken by Absar Alam, the ex-prime minister, ex-army chief and the former chief justice, he said.

“We will now hear this case after two months,” he added and adjourned the hearing.

New committee

On Wednesday, the caretaker government constituted the inquiry commission to implement the decision of the Supreme Court in the Faizabad sit-in case.