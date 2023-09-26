Faizabad sit-in: IB moves SC to withdraw review plea

ISLAMABAD: The Intelligence Bureau (IB) on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court to withdraw the Faizabad sit-in plea.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa including Justice Aminuddin Khan and Justice Athar Minallah will hear the Faizabad sit-in review case on September 28.

In a separate plea moved by Deputy Director IB, Asadullah Khan, the apex court has pleaded to allow the withdrawal of the review plea in the Faizabad sit-in case judgment.

Intelligence Bureau doesn’t want to defend the case, the plea stated. Meanwhile, Amanullah Kunari, the lawyer of applicant Sheikh Rasheed, has also pleaded with the court to adjourn the case.

Kunari is currently acting as Balochistan’s caretaker law minister.

On February 6, 2019, the Supreme Court (SC) ordered action against extremist elements in the written verdict issued for the suo-moto case pertaining to Tehreek-e-Labbaik’s (TLP) 2017 Faizabad sit-in.

The Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) held a weeks-long protest at Islamabad’s Faizabad Interchange in November 2017 against a little change in the oath lawmakers take. The court had taken suo motu notice soon after the protests.

The National Assembly had passed an amendment to the Finality of Prophet-hood ( Khatm-e-Nabuwwat) oath for electoral candidates, drawing protests from religious groups in the country. The government had withdrawn the amendment that had stirred the hornet’s nest among many.