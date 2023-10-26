Faizabad sit-in: TLP not anti-state party, ECP tells SC

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday submitted an implementation report in the Faizabad sit-in case to the Supreme Court, stating Tehreek-e-Labbaik (TLP) is involved in anti-state acts, ARY News reported.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) in its detailed four-page written order invited all the concerned parties to clarify their positions in the Faizabad sit-in case.

ECP in its report submitted to the Supreme Court said as per feedback received from the interior ministry, TLP is not involved in anti-state activities.

During the scrutiny of the funds, Rs1.5 million were found received via prohibited means by the TLP, but the amount cannot be considered as foreign funding, the ECP said in its implementation report in the Faizabad sit-in case.

Following the report from the interior ministry and scrutiny of the funds, the ECP has withdrawn its notice against the TLP, the report said.

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court (SC) would take up Faizabad sit-in review petitions for hearing on November 1.

The bench would be presided over by the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Qazi Faez Isa. The Registrar’s office of the top court had issued notices to respondents including the Attorney General of Pakistan.

Faizabad sit-in

Back in November 08, 2017, Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) organized a sit-in at Faizabad interchange against the amendments in the Election Bill 2017, changing the word oath to declaration.

The protesters demanded the resignation of Minister for Law and Justice Zahid Hamid to “protect the identity of the country”.

The protestors achieved their objective as the Pakistani law minister Zahid Hamid stepped down from his position on November 27, 2017 culminating in an end to the protests that continued for 20 days without harm.