Fake bank accounts cases against Zardari, others shifted to Karachi

KARACHI: Fake bank accounts cases against Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur and others have been transferred to Karachi, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to sources, documents of the cases have been received by the banking court of Karachi.

Omni Group’s head Anwar Majeed has filed a petition in court seeking removal of his name from the exit control list. “I want to leave the country for medical treatment abroad,” he pleaded to the court seeking removal of his name from the no-fly list.

“Fake bank account cases were transferred to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) court Islamabad in November 2019, now the cases have returned to Karachi,” lawyer said.

“The Supreme Court had directed the accused to take the matter to the trial court. My client has been aged 82 years and want treatment in overseas,” counsel further said.

Former president and People’s Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur and other accused were nominated in Rs. four billion fake bank accounts case with allegations of money laundering and other charges.

The accountability court had returned four references related to the fake bank accounts to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) owing to the jurisdiction issue.