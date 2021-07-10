Fake CNICs scandal: Nadra officials among 7 remanded to FIA

KARACHI: A court in Karachi on Saturday granted three-day physical remand of seven suspects, including Nadra officials, in a case pertaining to preparing fake CNICs for illegal immigrants in return for monetary benefits, reported ARY News.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) produced them before the court and request their physical remand for investigation.

The court handed the suspects over to the FIA on physical remand for three days. The suspects included Ashfaq Khan, Khayal Khan, Mohammad Ibrahim, Abdul Wahab, Mohammad Rasool, Akhtar Mohammad and Afroze.

FIA officials said the suspects were involved in preparing CNICs for illegal immigrants, including Afghan and Iranian nationals.

On July 8, FIA Sindh director Amir Farooqui had revealed that Afghan agency National Directorate of Security (NDS) had got Pakistani national identity cards issued to terrorists associated with outlawed Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

He said computerised national identity cards (CNICs) for TTP terrorists had been made by using the NADRA database. The national identity cards were also issued to Al-Qaeda terrorists, whereas, a suspect involved in Safoora carnage, Imran Ali, who was an Indian citizen, had also gotten a CNIC, he added.