‘Fake CTD sub-inspector’ arrested in Karachi

KARACHI: Mobina Town police conducted a raid and arrested a ‘fake Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) sub-inspector’ in Karachi, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Police told the media that the accused used to threaten citizens by calling himself a CTD sub-inspector to receive extortion. The arrested man is identified as Syed Imad Masood.

Police said that a case was registered against Masood.

In another raid in Karachi today, Sohrab Goth police arrested five suspected dacoits when they are committing a robbery at the residence of a trader.

It emerged that a police party was patrolling the area and they attended the crime scene after listening to the shouts of the trader.

Police raided the residence and arrested the alleged dacoits besides recovering weapons from their possession. The confiscated weapons will be sent for a forensic audit.

Police added that the accused had earlier been arrested seven times for their involvement in criminal activities including dacoity and street crimes in different areas of the metropolis.

