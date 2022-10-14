Fake doctor arrested from Meo Hospital Lahore

LAHORE: The security staff of Meo Hospital Lahore on Friday arrested a fake doctor who was checking the patients, ARY News reported.

According to the medical superintendent (MS) of Meo Hospital, a man named Malik Kashan was checking the patients in the hospital with a statoscope.

The man was intercepted and checked by the security staff as he was new to the hospital. During interrogation, he was proven pseudo.

The man who is a resident of Shahdara has been locked up by the Gawalmandi police station.

Earlier, a woman pretending to be a doctor at the Lahore General Hospital looted jewelry and cash amount from a lady patient.

According to a report, a case was registered against the incident at the Kot Lakhpat police station, narrating the entire episode.

It said that a fake lady doctor took the patient to a hospital ward for medical treatment and providing free medicines.

