Fake encounter case: LHC bans judicial inquiry at request of police officers

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has imposed a ban on judicial inquiries of police encounters at the request of police officers, ARY News reported on Monday.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has announced its verdict in a case filed by a woman to challenge the murder of her husband and brother in a fake police encounter.

The high court banned judicial inquiries following the request of police officials regarding encounters.

Justice Sohail Nasir stated in the verdict that the police officers could request the government for conducting a judicial inquiry.

The verdict stated that the government has authority to seek judicial inquiries while a police officer has no power to request for the same action not it will have any legal position.

It added that police officers were involved in the misuse of power time by time despite they are not coming under the definition of the government. It further detailed that the sessions’ judges were not authorised to approve judicial inquiries, whereas, a magistrate was also unauthorised to find facts.

While defining the powers of a magistrate, the high court stated that the magistrate could not declare anyone responsible in an inquiry report while the judicial inquiry is used to be conducted before the police investigation.

The verdict stated that the government has powers whether to constitute an inquiry tribunal or not, whereas, a magistrate could not declare anyone responsible or innocent in a murder case.