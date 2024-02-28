‘Fake mandate’: Sindh governor Kamran Tessori’s audio leak surfaces

KARACHI: After Mustafa Kamal, another audio recording of the recently held Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) coordination committee’s meeting regarding government formation with PPP and PML-N has gone viral on social media, ARY News reported.

Earlier, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Deputy Convener Mustafa Kamal had acknowledged the content of his leaked audio, saying that there is nothing new about his party’s rivals claiming that their “mandate is fake”

In fresh video, Sindh governor can purportedly be heard blaming the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for the decline in the vote bank of the MQM-P.

“We were part of the PTI-led coalition government and PPP, PML-N were in opposition and were going to jail. We supported PDM due to which ourvote ban was decreased,” Tessori can be heard in the alleged audio clip.

The Sindh Governor said that his party secured seven seats in the 2018 election, which according to him was the MQM-P’s mandate.

He went on to add that the other parties were calling their mandate fake after the MQM-P secured 17 seats in the National Assembly.

Tessori further said that the party would face severe consequences if they entered into an alliance.

Mustafa Kamal audio leak

A leaked call recorded during MQM-P’s Rabita Committee meeting records him as talking to his party colleagues about the situation that took place when the party’s delegation met the PML-N leaders.

“We were called late at night to meet the PML-N people. It seems they were reluctant to meet us,” the MQM-P leader can be heard saying in the leaked audio.

Mustafa Kamal claimed the PML-N leaders told his party’s delegation that after this meeting, they also had to meet PPP’s leadership. “To this, we asked about the agreement, but they said it was confidential,” he said.

“However, they told us two things: PPP called our mandate as 100% fake and secondly PPP wanted us to be sidelined as the former and PML-N have complete numbers for government formation,” Kamal said in the audio.