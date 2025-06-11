web analytics
Fake plate vehicle seized in Karachi Safe City’ first operation

KARACHI: The Safe City cameras in Karachi initiated their first operation, leading to the arrest of a driver with a vehicle bearing a fake number, ARY News reported.

The operation was conducted from a footage obtained within the limits of Arambagh police station. According to details, the Safe City camera system issued an alert for the fake plate, prompting the arrest and registration of a case at Arambagh police station.

Director General Safe City Asif Ijaz Sheikh confirmed this as the first action taken by the Karachi Safe City Authority. He revealed that a meeting chaired by Sindh Chief Minister and Interior Minister had directed the implementation of actions through Safe City cameras.

He said that legal proceedings were also ordered, with direct instructions issued to the Inspector General of Sindh and the DG Safe City.

The Sindh Chief Minister ordered the immediate operationalisation of installed cameras and directed close monitoring of criminal activities. He stressed the importance of collaboration between the police and the Safe City Authority to enhance security measures.

