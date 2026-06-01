Fake Punjab CM complaint cell chairperson arrested in Jhelum

Lahore: A woman who allegedly attempted to obtain official protocol and privileges by impersonating the Chairperson of the Chief Minister Punjab Complaint Cell has been arrested, and a case has been registered against her.

According to a press release, the suspect was arrested in Jhelum after falsely presenting herself as the Chairperson of the Chief Minister’s Complaint Cell.

A spokesperson for Jhelum Police said that the accused, identified as Mehnaz Saeed, introduced herself to local police officials as the Chairperson of the Chief Minister Punjab Complaint Cell and demanded protocol and other facilities.

Following verification with the Chief Minister Punjab Complaint Cell, authorities confirmed that Mehnaz Saeed had no affiliation with the institution.

The police spokesperson stated that after the impersonation and forgery were established, police arrested Mehnaz Saeed along with an accomplice.

During the operation, police also recovered liquor from the vehicle. According to police, Mehnaz Saeed is associated with PTI’s Muzaffargarh chapter.