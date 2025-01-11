Man caught attempting to buy shoes with fake Rs5000 notes

KARACHI: A suspected scammer attempting to buy shoes with fake Rs5000 notes was caught by a shopkeeper in the Water Pump area of Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the incident took place in the Water Pump market area of Karachi, where the scammer tried to make a purchase using fake currency.

The shopkeeper noticed the counterfeit note when the customer tried to buy shoes and pointed it out. When the customer presented another currency note, it was also found to be fake.

The alleged scammer, identified as Shan, also known as Muhammad Sharif, revealed that he was preparing for his wedding the following day and had come to buy shoes and other items. He claimed to work in the medicine business in Karachi.

The shopkeepers claimed that they had seen the suspect in the market before and had decided to hand him over to the Karachi police for his fraudulent activities.

Earlier in September 2024, the security agencies along with the police in joint operation confiscate a shipment of fake currency notes in Ranipur area of Khairpur.

After confiscating the shipment sent through a courier of fake currency notes of Rs 200,000, the police managed to arrest the owner of medical store.

Read More: Fake currency racket to pump in counterfeit notes across Pakistan

The police spokesperson stated that the courier – having fake currency notes of Rs 200,000 – was sent from Peshawar to a medical store in Khairpur.

The spokesperson further added that the packets of fake currency notes were also sent from Peshawar to Haripur and Islamabad on the same day by a group supplying fake currency across the country.

Apart from this, the police and security agencies have started an investigation to nab the gang supplying fake currency notes across the country.