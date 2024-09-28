Fake currency racket to pump in counterfeit notes across Pakistan

RANIPUR: The security agencies along with the police in joint operation confiscate a shipment of fake currency notes in Ranipur area of Khairpur, ARY News reported on Saturday.

After confiscating the shipment sent through a courier of fake currency notes of Rs 200,000, the police managed to arrest the owner of medical store.

The police spokesperson stated that the courier – having fake currency notes of Rs 200,000 – was sent from Peshawar to a medical store in Khairpur.

The spokesperson further added that the packets of fake currency notes were also sent from Peshawar to Haripur and Islamabad on the same day by a group supplying fake currency across the country.

Apart from this, the police and security agencies have started an investigation to nab the gang supplying fake currency notes across the country.