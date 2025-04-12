web analytics
Saturday, April 12, 2025
WhatsApp users in Pakistan report outages

By Web Desk
WhatsApp service services have been affected by a disruption across the world including Pakistan, causing problems for hundreds of users.

Just like other parts of the world, WhatsApp users in Pakistan are facing difficulties in sending and receiving messages and the issue persists even after logging out and logging in several times

Hundreds of users are unable to connect and send messages on the mobile application and web version due to disruptions in WhatsApp services.

Globally, more than 1,000 users have reported similar problems, of which 91 percent cited problems sending messages.

Meta has not yet issued a statement explaining the reason for the widespread service disruption.

