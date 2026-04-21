Fakhar smashes ton as Qalandars post big against Gladiators

Fakhar Zaman delivered a record-equalling performance in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 11 clash against Quetta Gladiators, smashing a breathtaking century to guide Lahore Qalandars to a commanding total at Gaddafi Stadium on Tuesday.

The left-handed opener blazed his way to 103 in just 51 deliveries, registering his third century in the league and drawing level with Babar Azam for the most centuries in PSL history.

With this milestone, Fakhar joins an elite group of batters, including Babar, Usman Khan, Kamran Akmal and Rilee Rossouw, who have each scored three centuries in the tournament.

Notably, Babar Azam scored his third century to reach the landmark on Sunday, also against the Gladiators.

Fakhar’s innings not only powered Qalandars to 197-6 but also saw him achieve another significant feat, becoming the first batter to score 1000 PSL runs at Gaddafi Stadium, the home venue of the franchise.

The aggressive opener further strengthened his legacy with Lahore, extending his record as the highest run-scorer for a single franchise in PSL history.

Having represented Qalandars since 2017, he has now amassed more than 3,200 runs exclusively for the side.

On the overall PSL run charts, Fakhar currently sits second with 3246 runs, trailing only Babar Azam, who leads the list with 3792 runs across stints with multiple franchises, including Peshawar Zalmi, Karachi Kings and Islamabad United.